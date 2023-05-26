ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day Singers’ Premier League musical reality show from May 31

May 26, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Arunya Foundation secretary Srinivas Pejathaya at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Arunya Foundation, in association with Das Kudla Events, has organised the coastal Karnataka mega musical reality show, the Singers’ Premier League, in aid of children with disabilities and pension to needy senior artists on May 31 and June 1 in Mangaluru.

Foundation secretary Srinivas Pejathaya told reporters here on Friday that the first day of the event will feature the first round of the event. The semi-finals will be held on June 1 morning, followed by the final rounds at 12.30 p.m. The prize distribution ceremony and musical concert, “Panchabhasha Rasamanjari” were slated for the evening.

Through auditions, 72 participants were shortlisted out of 453 singers from across the State, who will contest under nine teams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation functional for the last five years is working in agriculture, rural development, youth empowerment, art, culture, education and research.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US