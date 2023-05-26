HamberMenu
Two-day Singers’ Premier League musical reality show from May 31

May 26, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Arunya Foundation secretary Srinivas Pejathaya at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Arunya Foundation, in association with Das Kudla Events, has organised the coastal Karnataka mega musical reality show, the Singers’ Premier League, in aid of children with disabilities and pension to needy senior artists on May 31 and June 1 in Mangaluru.

Foundation secretary Srinivas Pejathaya told reporters here on Friday that the first day of the event will feature the first round of the event. The semi-finals will be held on June 1 morning, followed by the final rounds at 12.30 p.m. The prize distribution ceremony and musical concert, “Panchabhasha Rasamanjari” were slated for the evening.

Through auditions, 72 participants were shortlisted out of 453 singers from across the State, who will contest under nine teams.

The foundation functional for the last five years is working in agriculture, rural development, youth empowerment, art, culture, education and research.

