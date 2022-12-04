Two-day physiotherapy conference concludes

December 04, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

A two-day physiotherapy conference ‘Nitte Physio Panacea’ concluded at the Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy here on Saturday. As many as 1,400 delegates from across the country and abroad participated in the conference.

The conference was held on the theme ‘Sunnyside of Global Physiotherapy Research, Practice and Education’. It started with preconference workshop that focused on recent trends in physiotherapy. This was followed by discussion on topics namely Prevention of Sports injury, Motor Outcomes in children with Cerebral Palsy, and Transforming Clinical Practice and Research. Over 300 scientific poster/paper presentations were made.

Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru North University, Niranjan Vanalli, inaugurated the conference. Nitte Deemed to be University Chancellor N. Vinaya Hegde and Pro Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya participated in the conference.