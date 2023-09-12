Two-day job fair ‘Alva’s Pragati’ to begin at Alva’s College in Moodbidri on October 6

September 12, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The two-day 13th edition of Alva’s Pragati, which is a mega free job fair, organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, will begin at Alva’s College in Moodbidri from October 6, according to the Managing Trustee of the foundation Vivek Alva.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that the fair is free for both job seekers and participating companies.

The fair features the participation of top recruiters representing major sectors such as banking, financial service, insurance, information technology, information technology enabled services, manufacturing, sales and retail, hospitality, telecommunication, health, media, construction, education, and NGO.

These sectors offer a large number of openings for graduates and post raduates in various streams such as medical and paramedical, engineering, arts, commerce and management, basic sciences, nursing, ITI, diploma, skilled manpower with Class 10, pre university and other higher qualifications.

The details of participating companies will be updated on real time basis at www.alvaspragati.com and candidates are insisted to visit the site on regular intervals. Online registration is compulsory for job aspirants to streamline and digitize the entire recruitment/selection process. The dedicated site for compulsory and free online registration for candidates is http://alvaspragati.com/CandidateRegistration.

The foundation will provide accommodation for outstation candidates from October 5, he said.

So far 112 companies have registered and additionally 97 companies have confirmed their participation. More than 200 companies are expected to take part in the job fair, Mr. Alva said. Manufacturing sector offers numerous accounting jobs for B.Com holders and degree graduates are in demand in almost all the sectors.

Reputed banks such as ICICI, AXIS, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karur Vyshya have confirmed their participation and promised to offer multiple openings for graduates and post-graduates.

He said that manufacturing sector featuring Ace Designers, Volvo, Sansera Engineering Limited, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Maini Precision India Pvt Ltd, Switchgear and Control Technics Pvt Ltd has more than 200 job openings this year for BE Mechanical Engineering candidates.

IT recruiters such as Amazon, Winman Software and few other major IT companies have confirmed their participation. Some Gulf multinational companies have confirmed their participation, he said.

