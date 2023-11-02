HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day forensic medicine conference at KSHEMA from November 3

November 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), Deralakatte, in association with Karnataka Medicolegal Society, will hold a two-day State-level forensic medicine conference at Deralakatte from November 3.

According to a press release, the conference will be held on the theme ‘Beyond conventional forensics’. Eminent speakers and resource persons will deliberate upon by going beyond traditional roles and adopting a society-focused approach. The conference will unravel and bring together a diverse group of people who share a common passion for forensic medicine. The event gives an opportunity for participants to network, learn, and celebrating the subject.

More than 180 delegates from across the country have registered for the conference. There will be more than 70 scientific presentations.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal will inaugurate the conference at 10.30 a.m. at the Avishkar Hall of A.B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, will preside over the programme, while Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya will be guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on November 4 at 3.30 p.m. at the Avishkar Hall. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth will be the chief guest, while Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Medical College and Hospital Uday Kumar will be the guest of honour at the valedictory ceremony.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.