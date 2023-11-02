Two-day forensic medicine conference at KSHEMA from November 3

November 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), Deralakatte, in association with Karnataka Medicolegal Society, will hold a two-day State-level forensic medicine conference at Deralakatte from November 3.

According to a press release, the conference will be held on the theme ‘Beyond conventional forensics’. Eminent speakers and resource persons will deliberate upon by going beyond traditional roles and adopting a society-focused approach. The conference will unravel and bring together a diverse group of people who share a common passion for forensic medicine. The event gives an opportunity for participants to network, learn, and celebrating the subject.

More than 180 delegates from across the country have registered for the conference. There will be more than 70 scientific presentations.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal will inaugurate the conference at 10.30 a.m. at the Avishkar Hall of A.B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, will preside over the programme, while Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya will be guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on November 4 at 3.30 p.m. at the Avishkar Hall. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth will be the chief guest, while Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Medical College and Hospital Uday Kumar will be the guest of honour at the valedictory ceremony.