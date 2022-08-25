Two-day finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 begins

As many as 183 students are taking part in Smart India Hackathon 2022 at the Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The two-day finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022, being organised by the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), began at the Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, which is one among 75 nodal centres for the finale of the hackathon pan India, here on Thursday with the participation of 183 students from various colleges in the country.

The participants are vying for providing solution to problem statements listed out by the Union Ministry of Rural Development in the areas of agriculture, food technology and rural development.

The college is hosting 26 teams of 183 participants from several States across India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, Karisiddappa said that the participation of young minds has changed the dynamics of the country.

Manjunatha Bhandary, MLC, was present.