Two-day festival of Kannada-medium school students to begin in city from November 19

A two-day ‘Kannada Shala Makkala Habba’ (a festival of students in Kannada-medium schools) will be held at Sanghaniketan here from November 19.

Organised by the Keshava Smruti Samvardhana Samithi, Mangaluru, students from Classes V and X from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts will participate in it, according to M. Mohan Alva, chairman of the reception committee of the festival.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that arrangements have been made to enable 15,000 students to participate in the festival.

It will be an attempt to boost the confidence level of Kannada-medium students and expand their understanding on culture, literature, and language.

The programmes will be held on three stages at the venue. They have been named after late writers Panje Mangesh Rao, Kota Shivaram Karanth, and Kudmul Ranga Rao.

There will be a book exhibition and screening of documentaries in addition to cultural programmes. Magician Kudroli Ganesh will perform for the students.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Nandini will interact with students on facing competitive and civil service examinations. Students will be enlightened on leadership skills, professions, Kannada and nationalism and life skills, Mr. Alva said.

There will be an interactive session with those who built Kannada medium schools and who have been managing them.

Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri will address the valedictory session at 3 p.m. on November 20.

Different sports and games have been organised for students. They will also be served with delicious food, Mr. Alva, who is also the chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, said.