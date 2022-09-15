Two-day ‘Clean Coast Safe Sea’ awareness programme under way in Pilikula

K.V. Rao, director of Pilikula Regional Science Centre, and Kollegal Sharma, convener of Vigyan Prasar’s Kutuhali Scope, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

To mark the end of fornight long programmes related to “Clean Coast -Safe Sea” campaign held across 10 colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the Pilikula Regional Science Centre, in association with Karnataka Science and Technology Academy and Vigyan Prasar, organised a two-day awarness programme, which began on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Kollegal Sharma, Convenor of Vigyan Prasar’s Kutuhali Scope, said “Clean Coast- Safe Sea” is the theme of this year ‘s International Ocean Day that will be held on September 17. Vignan Prasar is holding Clean Coast Safe Sea campaign in 75 coastal places across the country, including at 10 educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Apart from beach cleaning sessions, lectures of experts were arranged to make students aware about pollution of Karnataka Coast. In Dakshina Kannada, the events were held at Alvas College Moodbidri, St. Aloysius College Mangaluru, Govindadasa College Surathkal, Vijaya College Mulki, St. Joseph Engineering College Vamajoor and P. Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College Mangaluru. In Udupi district, it was held at Poornaprajnya College Udupi, Bhandarkar Arts and Science College Kundapur and Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management, Bantakal.

Director of Pilikula Regional Sicence Centre, K.V. Rao, said the two-day awareness programme on the issue got underway on Wednesday. “Today good number of high school students too part in the drawing, quiz, esssay and pick and speak competitions held at our centre. It was really amazing to see the deep level of understanding about pollution of the coast, which was reflected in the drawings of students,” Mr. Rao said.

On Thursday, Mr. Rao said, college students will be involved in beach cleaning activity with the Coast Guards. There will be special lecture on oceaography at the Science Centre, he said.