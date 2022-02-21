Two-day children’s festival to mark Amrit Mahotsav

Mangaluru City Corporation will organise a two-day children’s festival from Saturday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The venue will be Amrita Vidyalaya, Boloor. Various competitions for students from pre-school to Class 10 will be conducted for children of the city on the two days.

The festival is being organised also to reduce the impact of prolonged school closures on students who underwent online classes during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on children’s natural growth and it is our intention to create awareness on the all-round development of the child during these difficult times,” Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release.

There will be pick and speak, mime act, slow cycle race, face painting (two-student team) and quiz competitions for students from Class VIII to Class X.

Class VI and Class VII students can participate in clay art, elocution, singing (patriotic songs) and mono acting.

Fancy dress, flower rangoli, waste to wealth and singing (patriotic songs) competitions will be organised for Class IV and Class V students.

For students in Class I to Class III, the civic body will conduct fancy dress, singing (patriotic songs), memory test and drawing competitions.

Tri-cycle race, nursery rhymes, paper collage and colouring competitions will be conducted for LKG and UKG students.

Pre-school children can participate in tri-cycle race, stringing the beads, story telling and enacting a character competitions.

The corporation is requesting all school authorities and parents to encourage their wards to participate in the festival, the Commissioner said.