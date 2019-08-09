A two-day B.V. Kakkilaya centenary programme will be conducted in the city from Saturday [August 10] in memory of the late freedom fighter and the Communist Party of India leader. Amargeet Kaur, general secretary, All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), will inaugurate the programme at Sahodaya, Balmatta, on Saturday by speaking on ‘role of the working class movement in India’s freedom struggle and nation building.’

Later, Kanhaiya Kumar, leader of the All-India Students’ Federation, will speak on the topic ‘Indian youth at cross roads’.

It will be followed by a talk on ‘national democratic revolution’ by thinker Kalale Parthasarathy. Dinesh Ameen Mattur, journalist will also speak.

Later writer and thinker Anand Teltumbe will speak on ‘struggles of the oppressed, theory and practice’.

The programme on Sunday will begin with a talk on ‘B. V. Kakkilaya, from Malabar to Karnataka Assembly’ by CPI leader Siddanagouda Patil.

It will be followed by a talk on ‘land reforms in Karnataka, past, present and future’ by Muzaffar Assadi, writer and thinker. Kagodu Thimmappa, former Minister, will preside over this session.

Later, T.S. Venugopal, Vijay Poonacha Thambanda, Kalale Parthasarathy, and G. Ramakrishna will participate in a discussion on ‘writings on philosophy, history and economics in Kannada’.

The last session will be on ‘beyond caste and beyond gender’ in which T.M. Krishna and Noor Zaheer will participate.

Later Mr. Krishna will present a carnatic vocal concert from 7 p.m.

The programme will be jointly organised by Samadarshi Vedike, M S Krishnan Memorial Trust, Hosathu monthly and Navakarnataka Publications.