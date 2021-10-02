Two COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru

02 October 2021 02:51 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported two COVID-19 deaths and 86 new cases on Friday. With 91 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 929. Test positivity rate stood at 0.89%. A fine of ₹1,06,84,270 has so far been collected in 87,915 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported 23 new cases of which 13 are from Udupi taluk, three from Kundapur, six from Karkala, and one from outside the district. While 17 people are in home isolation, six are in healthcare facilities. With 52 patients discharged, there were 177 active cases in the district.

With 5,971 people vaccinated on Friday, the total number of people given the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada reached 21,68,897. Of these, 14,97,518 have received their first dose and 6,71,379 their second dose.

Advertising

Advertising

In Udupi district, 3,189 people were vaccinated, taking the total to 13,38,092. Of these, 9,06,643 have received their first dose and 4,31,449 their second dose.