Two COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 419 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, while two people died of the infection in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.
While 285 persons tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, 134 persons were found positive in Udupi.
According to a bulletin from Dakshina Kannada district administration, a 77-year-old woman from Mangaluru with cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and asthma was admitted to a private hospital in the city on July 9. Her throat swabs were tested and she was found positive for COVID-19. She died on Saturday.
A 53-year-old man from Mangaluru was admitted to private hospital on July 15 and he died on Sunday. He had uncontrolled diabetes and suffered multi-organ dysfunction and septic shock. His throat swabs tested positive for COVID-19, the bulletin stated.
With 285 new cases, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada went up to 2,028. As many as 1,491 patients have so far been discharged, including 104 discharged on Sunday, the bulletin said.
134 in Udupi
In Udupi district, 134 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of active cases to 584. As many as 1,682 persons have been discharged, while 10 persons have died, said a release from the Udupi district administration.
