Two children, teacher killed in road accident

Special Correspondent February 15, 2022 20:09 IST

The children were playing by the roadside and the teacher was in a car

Two children playing by the roadside and a teacher driving a car were killed on the spot when the teacher lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree at Suttakoti village near Haunsbhavi of Hirekerur taluk in Haveri district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Jayaprakash (48), teacher from Ranebennur, and Shalini (8) and Yashodha (9) from Aatinakoppa village of Hirekerur taluk. The children were playing by the roadside when the teacher lost control of the vehicle, ran over them and rammed a tree. Two women who were in the car have suffered grievous injuries. Although the injured children were rushed to the Hirekerur Taluk Hospital immediately, they died of injuries. The teacher died on the spot. The Haunsbhavi Police have registered a case.



