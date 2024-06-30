GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two children drown in pond near Kundapur

Published - June 30, 2024 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two children drowned at a pond near their house at Bellala village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, June 29.

The deceased are Dhanraj, 13, and Chaya, 6. Their mother Sheela who jumped into the pond to rescue the children was saved by local people who admitted her to a hospital in Kundapur for treatment.

The children were studying in a government higher primary school at Vandse.

Sources said that the mother was taking the children home after they alighted from the school bus. While walking on the edge, Chaya slipped into the pond. Soon her brother jumped to rescue her. The mother too jumped to save both. But the children could not be saved and both died on the way to hospital.

The pond did not have any fence.

Rainfall

Udupi district recorded 48.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

The maximum 70.6 mm rainfall was at Byndoor taluk followed by 58.33 mm in Kundapur, 53.7 mm in Hebri, 38.9 mm in Karkala, 34.8 mm in Kaup, 33.4 mm in Brahmavra and 24.3 mm in Udupi taluk.

Rain forecast

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) to three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada on Monday, July 1, and Tuesday,July 2.

Families shifted

In all, 17 persons from four families whose houses are facing the risk of landslip were shifted to the Ashraya Kendra at Ward Number 12 (Panjimograu) under Mangaluru City Corporation limits on Sunday.

They were shifted to the government higher primary school at Panjimogaru.

