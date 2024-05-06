ADVERTISEMENT

Two children drown in Netravathi

May 06, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two children drowned in Netravathi river near Neralakatte in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday evening.

The Bantwal Rural police identified the deceased as Mariyam Nafia, 14, and Ashura, 11.

The police said the deceased were among the relatives who had come to a function at the house of Mohammed Ashraf in Navoor village on May 4. In the afternoon, Ashraf took a group of his relatives to swim in the river. Nafia and Ashura, who were among them, slipped and drowned in the river.

Ashraf and his family members found it difficult to rescue the two children and they sought the help of local swimmers. The swimmers fished out the two children. The family took the two children to Bantwal Government Hospital where they were declared dead.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

