Two centenarians get vaccine

The 101-year-old Rati Poojarthi from Nakre village and 100-year-old Koosu Sapaliga from Sachcharipete village, both in Karkala taluk, were among the 5,010 people who received COVID-19 vaccine in Udupi district on Thursday.

Karkala Taluk Health Officer Krishnanand Shetty said that the two centenarians were among the several elderly in the taluk who are being vaccinated as part of the ongoing “Har Ghar Dastak” programme wherein health personnel visit houses to administer vaccine.

Dr. Shetty said that the Health Department staff arranged several rounds of counselling for family members of Ms. Poojarthi and Ms. Sapaliga before the latter agreed to get their first dose of the vaccine. Kukkundur Primary Healthcare Officers Kumudavati and Anita and ASHA Suma administered the vaccine to Ms. Poojarthi, while Sachcharipete PHOs Vimala and Bharati and ASHA Shashikala administered the dose to Ms. Sapaliga.

So far, 17,21,796 persons have been vaccinated in Udupi district. Of these, 9,49,880 have received their first dose and 7,71,916 their second.

In Dakshina Kannada, 7,413 people were vaccinated taking the total number of recipients to 27,97,512. Of these, 15,85,613 have received their first dose and 12,11,908 their second.