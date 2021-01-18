Two cases of mild AEFI in Udupi

Two cases of mild symptoms of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported in Udupi, while Dakshina Kannada did not have any such cases during the two days of national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

According to Udupi district health authorities, one each case of AEFI was reported from TMA Pai Hospital and Urban Health Centre in Udupi. The two vaccine-recipients complained of mild stomach ache, which, the authorities said, was caused because of anxiety following vaccine jab. It had nothing to do with the vaccine, the authorities said. Both were fine and vaccination will continue on Monday, the authorities added.

While 286 health workers were given COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, 40 health workers were given the vaccine on Sunday.