Mangaluru

Two boys drown in rivulet

Two teenaged boys were drowned in the estuary of the rivulet, Kamini, near Padubidri on Thursday.

Mohsin and Mohammed Rais, both aged around 16, had been to the estuary, along with Mohammed Nabeel, for swimming. Passers-by who saw the boys struggling to come out of the currents rescued Nabeel. The other two were drowned.

Padubidri Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

