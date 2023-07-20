ADVERTISEMENT

Two booked for selling chocolates mixed with ‘bhang’

July 20, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police booked two persons for allegedly selling ‘bhang’ mixed chocolates at two places in the city on Wednesday.

On a tip off, a team of Mangaluru South police searched a petty shop in Falnir and seized ₹5,500 worth of ‘bhang’ mixed chocolates, which were being sold as “Mahashakti Munakka”, “Bum Bum Munakka Vati”, “Power Munakka Vati”, and “Anand Choorna”. The police booked shop owner Bechan Soankar, who hails from Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

A team of Mangaluru North police seized three gunny bags filled with bhang chocolates from Manohar Shet, 49, a resident of V.T. Road. The bhang chocolates were worth ₹48,000, the police said. A case was booked against Shet, the police added.

