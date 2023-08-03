Two booked for death of labourer at stone crusher unit near Karkala

August 03, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two persons, including the owner of a stone crusher unit at Nitte village in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, have been booked by the police on the charge of negligence leading to the death of a labourer at the stone crushing unit on August 1.

The Karkala police gave the name of the deceased labourer as Venkatesh, 32, a native of Bagalkot district.

In the complaint to the Karkala Rural police, Venketesh’s brother Mohana said he and his brother were among the labourers working on August 1 at the stone crushing unit of Shri Mahaganapati Crushers at Gudyadka at Nitte village. Around 1 p.m., a stone was blasted at the site, 150 m away from the place they were working. The blast was by personnel associated with Balaji Explosives of Manipal. A piece of the stone hit Ventatesh’s head and he fell on the ground unconscious.

The injured Venkatesh was given primary treatment at the Karkala Government Hospital and later he was shifted to a private hospital at Manipal where he was declared dead.

The police registered a case against Yatish Kumar Devadiga of Balaji Explosives, and Dinesh Shetty, owner of Shri Mahaganapati Crushers, for offence under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.