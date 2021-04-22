Mangaluru

Two booked after dog dies

The Surathkal Police on Thursday registered a case against two persons on the charge of tying a dog to a motorcycle and dragging it on the road that is said to have resulted in its death.

The case has been registered for offences under provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police have apprehended the two accused.

A video of the dog being dragged near the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, on Wednesday, was widely circulated on the social media on Thursday. Several activists filed complaints online with the Surathkal Police and sought action.

The police said the two accused told them that the dog had died and that they were taking it outside the city to bury it.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 8:18:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-booked-after-dog-dies/article34386638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY