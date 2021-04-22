Two booked after dog dies

The Surathkal Police on Thursday registered a case against two persons on the charge of tying a dog to a motorcycle and dragging it on the road that is said to have resulted in its death.

The case has been registered for offences under provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police have apprehended the two accused.

A video of the dog being dragged near the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, on Wednesday, was widely circulated on the social media on Thursday. Several activists filed complaints online with the Surathkal Police and sought action.

The police said the two accused told them that the dog had died and that they were taking it outside the city to bury it.