Two bodies recovered from rivulet in Kaniyur

The bodies of two men whose car plunged into a rivulet on the night of Saturday last near Kaniyur in Bellare Police limits were recovered on Tuesday. The car was recovered the very next day.

The police said that the bodies of Dhanush, resident of Kundadka near Vitla, and Dhananjay, resident of Kanyana, were retrieved from the Gowrihole rivulet about 200 m away from the bridge. Reduced flow of water in the rivulet made it easy to recover the bodies.

The car plunged into the rivulet amid torrential rain at Bythadka near Kaniyur late on Saturday night with the two men going missing.

The police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel had been camping at the site since then to find the missing people.