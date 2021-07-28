Two arrested

MANGALURU

28 July 2021 18:49 IST

The Ullal Police have arrested two persons said to be involved in honey trapping a businessman in Ullal.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as C.M. Rizwan (24) and Hatijamma alias Sapna (23).

The police said that the accused persons, who stayed in an apartment in Ullal, went to the house of the businessman, who is their neighbour, on the night of July 19 and had a party there.

When the businessman was in an inebriated state, the accused persons undressed him and took photographs. The next day they took ₹2.85 lakh in cash and an expensive ring from the businessman after threatening him that they would release his photographs on social media.

After a complaint from the businessman on July 23, the Ullal Police traced and arrested the accused. The police are looking at whether the arrested persons are involved in any other cases of honey trapping.