Two arrested on sexual harassment charge

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of sexually harassing minor girls in two cases. While in one case, the father of the victim is said to have sexually harassed the girl, in the other, the maternal uncle of the victim is the accused.

The Mangaluru East Police arrested a 44-year-old man who is said to be in the rowdy-list of the police station on the charge of sexually harassing his six-year-old daughter. The accused, working as a delivery boy with an online food delivery service provider, is said to have sexually harassed the girl when no one was at home.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother and grandmother when they returned home. The accused, the police said, later attacked his mother. The victim’s grandmother and mother then filed a complaint with the police. East Police have taken up cases against the accused under the PoCSO Act for sexual harassment of the minor and under IPC for the assault on his mother.

In the other incident, a 24-year-old physically challenged man was arrested by the Woman Police on the charge of sexually harassing his eight-year-old niece. In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said that she used to leave her daughter with her younger brother when going out. Between November 11 and 13, the accused harassed the victim and forced her to watch porn clips. The girl reported the incident to her mother on November 16 after which she filed the police complaint.