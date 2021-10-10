Two arrested on charge of moral policing

Incident occurred near Moodbidri

The Moodbidri police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charge of indulging in moral policing by abusing two women travelling in a car.

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar in a communique said the incident occurred on Moodbidri outskirts on Saturday morning. About six to eight people waylaid a car in which a couple along with two other women were travelling. After enquiring about the religion of the two women and finding out they belong to a different religion from that of the couple, the accused allegedly insulted them. All the occupants of the car were residents of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

Stating that cases under Sections 354, 153a, 504, and 506 IPC were registered against the accused, Mr. Kumar added that search was on for the remaining accused.

The arrested were identified as Samhithraj, 36, and Sandeep Poojary, 34.