Two arrested on charge of extorting money

The city police arrested two men from Bengaluru on the charge of extorting money and threatening a resident of Mangaluru stating that they will post his nude photographs on the Internet.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as Gokul Raju (20) and Pavan L. (20).

The police said that the accused had created a fake Facebook account in the name of Sakshiraj. Impersonating a female voice, the accused sent some nude photographs to the resident in KPT here.

After extorting some money from the KPT resident, the accused asked him to share his nude photographs.

The accused then threatened him that they share his photographs on the Internet and forced him to part with his money.

When they demanded more money, the later refused. However, the accused called the KPT resident up impersonating as a senior police officer this time and threatened him.

Following a complaint, a team of policemen from the Cyber Crime and Economic and Narcotic Crime police stations traced and arrested the accused.

Robbed of cash

Two men robed a grocery shop owner of ₹ 1.5 lakh near his shop in Navoor village of Belthangady taluk on Tuesday night.

The Belthangady police said that Krishnappa Gowda (39) locked his shop and was starting his scooter.

The two men threw a powder on Krishnappa Gowda’s face and assaulted him before taking away a bag containing the cash. A search is on to find the accused, the police said.