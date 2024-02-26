Two arrested on charge of chain-snatching

February 26, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - MANGALURU

The Kankanady Town police have arrested two persons on the charge of snatching a gold chain recently from a woman at Bajal and recovered the chain worth ₹90,000.

The police gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Ali alias Ashru, 32, a native of Cherkala in Kasaragod, and Jubair, 32, both residents Shanthiyangadi, Bantwal.

Of the two, Ali was facing as many as 15 cases of house break and theft, extortion, ruckus inside jail, etc., registered in Badiyadka and Manjeshwara stations in Kerala and Bantwal Rural, Vittal, and Bantwal Town in Dakshina Kannada and Barke police station in Mangaluru city.

Kankanady Town police inspector T.D. Nagaraj and team arrested the accused.