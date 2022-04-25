Two arrested on charge of chain-snatching

The Mangaluru Rural police on Monday arrested two persons on the charge of extortion and another two on the charge of buying stolen goods in connection with a chain-snatching incident reported on April 12 from Paldane near Neermarga.

The have given the names of the accused who snatched the chain as Vamanjoor Arief, 26, resident of Vamanjoor, and Mohammed Hanif, 36, resident of Bondel.

The ones who bought the stolen goods were identified as P.P. Abdul Samad and Mohammed Riyaz, owners of Nakshatra Jewellers in Kavoor.

A lady, Mamatha, had complained to the police that two miscreants on a motorcycle snatched her Mangalya chain, weighing 8 gm, on the pretext of asking an address while she was walking alone on April 12 evening.

The police found the two to be involved in the crime and arrested them. The police said Arief had 18 cases of theft, extortion, attempt to murder, house break-in and theft etc. registered against him in different police stations, while Hanif had one case of extortion registered against him.

During the investigation, the police also found that Hanif stole a scooter on March 26 from Kelrai and had snatched a 10 gm gold chain from Vatsala at Bolpagudde in Kavoor police limits.

The police recovered the two gold chains worth ₹80,000 and two motorcycles worth ₹50,000. The accused were being produced before the jurisdictional magistrate.