Two arrested in Puttur for python’s death

July 06, 2022 00:46 IST

Forest Department personnel from Puttur on Tuesday arrested two residents of Kolthige village on the charge of killing a python.

An official communiqué here gave the names of the accused as Dhananjaya, 38, and Jaya, 38, residents of Shediguri in Kolthige.

A jurisdictional magistrate court has remanded them in judicial custody till July 15.

According to officials, the accused had brought the python that was found near their residence to the Aranya Samithi building of the village and tied it to the door of the building. The python died subsequently.

Since killing of python was an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, the department acted against them, the communiqué said. Range Forest Officer B.M. Kiran and Deputy RFO S.N. Lokesh led the investigation.