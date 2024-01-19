Two arrested in moral policing case near Kadri Park

January 19, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru East police have arrested two persons and booked a minor boy for alleged assault and abuse of two nursing students outside Kadri Park on Friday morning (January 19).

The police gave the names of the arrested youth as Nithin and Harsha, both aged 18. The police have booked a case against 17-year-old minor boy.

The police said that B.Sc. Nursing student 20-year-old Anjana had come to Kadri Park along with her friend and fellow student Akhil. The three accused persons waylaid the two and asked for their identities. Akhil was assaulted, while Anjana was abused. The accused took photos and videos of the nursing students.

The Mangaluru East police rushed to the spot and rescued the two students. Based on the complaint by the students, the police registered a case against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 341, 504, 509, 354(b) and 354(d) of Indian Penal Code.

Wrongful restraint

The Mangaluru South police booked Aslam, the owner of a commercial complex near Cascia Junction in Jeppu, for alleged wrongful restraint of four occupants of the complex on Thursday, January 18 night.

The police said one Mahmood Saud has office of Home Decor showroom on the first floor of Shama complex owned by Aslam. Around 8.30 p.m., Saud and his three employees Kajol, Nisham and Sawad finished their work. When they came down, Aslam pulled down the shutter and wrongfully confined the four persons inside the building.

Following call to Dial 112, the police rushed to the spot to open tbe gate. Following complaint by Saud, the police booked Aslam for offences punishable under Sections 341 and 504 of Indian Penal Code. Notice has been issued to Aslam to appear before investigation officer for questioning., the police said.

