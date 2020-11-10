Two arrested in Kavoor murder case in city

A 60-yr-old man was the victim

The Kavoor Police on Monday arrested two persons said to be involved in the murder of Surendran (60), distributor of Jyothy Laboratories, in his house here on November 3.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Santosh (43) of Ashok Nagar and Siddappa (36) of Baikampady and a native of Gadag district.

The police said that Santosh had carried out fabrication work in the house of Surendran and the latter had not paid the amount. On November 3, Santosh went to Surendran’s house along with Siddappa to seek payment.

The two admitted to murdering Surendran and taking away some amount from the house, the police said in a press note.

The Kavoor Police traced the accused with the assistance of sleuths from the Central Crime Branch and personnel from the city police’s technical wing.

Surendran, a native of Kerala, was hacked to death in his house at around noon on November 3.