Two arrested in cheating case

The police arrested two Tibetan residents of Mundgod in Uttara Kannada on the charge of cheating. The Cyber Economics and Narcotic Crime Police gave the names of the arrested persons as Lobsang Sangyes (24) and Dakpa Phunde (40).

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that C.D. Alexander, a resident of Attavar, submitted his credit card to the State Bank of India for renewal on March 23, 2021. A man claiming to be an SBI representative called Mr. Alexander for renewal of the card four days later and obtained OTP from him. Then, an amount of ₹1.12 lakh was removed from Mr. Alexander’s account. Using Mobikwik Wallet App, this amount was transferred to two accounts of Fincare Small Finance Bank’s branch in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Following a complaint to Cyber Economics and Narcotic Police Station, the police found that the ₹1.12 lakh was further transferred to the account of Lobsang Sangyes in Canara District Cooperative Bank in Mundgod. Sangyes reportedly told the police that the money was transferred as per the advice of Phunde.

Mr. Kumar said that the police are on the look-out for a garment trader who operated in Tibetan settlement and some people in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra who are involved in the case. The police have found that Phunde was involved in illegal hawala transactions of converting Indian currency to Tibetan currency and vice-versa. He has made use of the banned Wechat and Red Pack apps for illegally transferring money and to keep in touch with other money exchange agents, Mr. Kumar said.

The two arrested persons belong to Shar Gaden Monastery whose activities are under the surveillance of Central investigation agencies.