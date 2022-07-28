Two arrested for BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen murder case

July 28, 2022 20:52 IST

They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate at Puttur, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Dakshina Kannada police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare, Sullia taluk, on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane gave their names as Zakir, 29, of Savanur, Puttur taluk, and Shafiq, 27, of Bellare. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate at Puttur, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. The police would seek their custody when required for investigation, said the public prosecutor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Yogi model’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited Praveen’s family on Thursday evening and handed over compensation of ₹25 lakh from the government and ₹25 lakh from the party, stated that his government was ready to try “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath model of governance too”, if need be, to crush forces disturbing communal harmony. He had stated this in Bengaluru too earlier.

Mr. Bommai termed the murder as a “terrorist act” and said the government would do everything possible to break the structures of organisations behind the heinous crime.