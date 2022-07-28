Mangaluru

Two arrested in BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder in Dakshina Kannada

Mortal remains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar, who was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at his hometown, being taken for his last rites, in Bellare on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 28, 2022 15:24 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 15:26 IST

The Dakshina Kannada police on July 28 arrested two persons in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Praveen Nettaru in Bellare of Sullia taluk on July 26.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane gave the names of the arrested persons as Zakir (29) of Savanoor and Shafiq (27) of Bellare.

More details about the arrested persons are awaited.

Three unknown persons hacked Praveen to death outside his poultry farm in Bellare on July 26. Several teams were formed to trace the persons involved in the murder.

