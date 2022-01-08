Mangaluru

Two arrested in assault case

The Uppinangady police have arrested two persons in connection with the assault on fish vending stall owner Mohandas Shetty and two others on December 6.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as Sarfuddin, 31, of Kalleri in Belthangady taluk and Mohammed Irfan, 24, of Konalu village in Kadaba taluk.

A group of about 25 people came to the stall on motorcycles and a car and assaulted Mohandas, his brother Ashok alias Anil Kumar and a customer, Mahesh, with sharp weapons. This was reportedly in retaliation to group clashes in nearby Ilantila village.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 1:54:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-arrested-in-assault-case/article38181825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY