Two arrested in assault case

The Uppinangady police have arrested two persons in connection with the assault on fish vending stall owner Mohandas Shetty and two others on December 6.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as Sarfuddin, 31, of Kalleri in Belthangady taluk and Mohammed Irfan, 24, of Konalu village in Kadaba taluk.

A group of about 25 people came to the stall on motorcycles and a car and assaulted Mohandas, his brother Ashok alias Anil Kumar and a customer, Mahesh, with sharp weapons. This was reportedly in retaliation to group clashes in nearby Ilantila village.