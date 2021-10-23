Two arrested in assault case

The city police have arrested two persons in connection with the grievous assault of a youth in Kavoor police station limits on October 13.

The arrested persons are Jainul Abeed, 24, and Sahul Hameed Safwan, 26, of Panjimogaru.

A few persons waylaid Rajesh Shetty, who was returning home, and stabbed him six times, including three times near his vital organs. The assailants ran away after seeing a vehicle approaching the spot on October 13.

Shetty has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) S. Mahesh Kumar formed four teams to trace the accused. Several people from the city, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kasaragod, who were accused in communal incidents reported in the last five years, were questioned.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that Abeed, who is an accused in an assault case of 2019, wanted to take revenge over a clash between two groups on October 9 in which his relative was injured. Abeed and Safwan grievously assaulted Shetty on October 13 after closely watching the latter’s movement for several days.

Safwan is accused in a case of attacking a government official and two other cases of assault.

Desecration

The Panambur police arrested Lohitashwa of Kulai for allegedly desecrating idols and other articles in the Karkera Moolastana, near Baikampady Industrial Area, on October 17.

The police said Lohitashwa searched for silver and other valuable items at this old place of worship. When he failed to get it, he took away about ₹1,000 from the hundi before damaging idols and other articles.