Two arrested in assault case

MANGALURU

02 May 2021 21:50 IST

A special team of the Dakshina Kannada Police on Sunday arrested two men said to be involved in the grievous assault on Manoj, a resident of Brahamarakotlu, in April this year.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Imran (38) and Mohammed Safwan (21), both from B.Mooda village.

The two men, who came on a scooter, assaulted Manoj with sharp weapons at Ajjibettu Cross of B.Mooda village on the night of April 4.

Apart from Bantwal Town Police Inspector Cheluvaraju, personnel from Bantwal Town, Bantwal Rural, Bantwal Traffic and Vitla police stations were part of the special team, headed by Bantwal Deputy Superintendent of Police Valentine D’Souza

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that investigation is on to establish the reason for the attack. Mr. Sonawane announced reward for the police team members.