Two arrested in activist assault case

Published - October 09, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Manglauru police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the abuse and assault of Mangaluru Catholic Sabha president Alwyn Jerome D’Souza near Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge on October 5.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Ataullah, 40, of Pudu village, and Tousif, 31, of Marnamikatte. The police said Ataullah abused Mr. D’Souza, which prompted Tousif and others to assault the latter.

The incident occurred when Mr. D’Souza was near the bridge with a team of reporters who had come to film illegal sand extraction near Pavoor Uliya Island. Mr. D’Souza is spearheading the ongoing agitation by the sabha against illegal extraction. Around 20 persons reportedly abused Mr. D’Souza for hurting their livelihood because of the agitation and then assaulted the latter.

A few days ago, the catholic sabha members threatened of demonstration in front of the office of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal if the police failed to arrest all the persons in a week’s time.

