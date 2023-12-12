Two arrested in ₹27.7 lakh cash theft case reported from Pudu village

December 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bantwal Rural Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the theft of ₹27.5 lakh cash and ornaments worth ₹4.96 lakh from a house in Pudu village reported on October 23.

The police gave the names of the accused as Ashraf Ali and Kabir. The police have recovered ₹4.5 lakh cash and ornaments worth ₹4 lakh from the accused.

One Mohammed Zafarulla, a builder and resident of Pudu village in Bantwal taluk, had complained to the police that his assistant Ali had stolen ₹27.5 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹4.96 lakh from his house between October 18 and 23.

Mr. Zafarulla had told the police that he had given the keys of his house to Ali on October 18 when all family members went to see a relative. On returning, he called Ali to get the keys back; but the phone was switched off.

After breaking open the lock and entering the house, the victim had found cash and valuables missing. The Bantwal Rural police had taken up the investigation.