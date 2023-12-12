HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested in ₹27.7 lakh cash theft case reported from Pudu village

December 12, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bantwal Rural Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the theft of ₹27.5 lakh cash and ornaments worth ₹4.96 lakh from a house in Pudu village reported on October 23.

The police gave the names of the accused as Ashraf Ali and Kabir. The police have recovered ₹4.5 lakh cash and ornaments worth ₹4 lakh from the accused.

One Mohammed Zafarulla, a builder and resident of Pudu village in Bantwal taluk, had complained to the police that his assistant Ali had stolen ₹27.5 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹4.96 lakh from his house between October 18 and 23.

Mr. Zafarulla had told the police that he had given the keys of his house to Ali on October 18 when all family members went to see a relative. On returning, he called Ali to get the keys back; but the phone was switched off.

After breaking open the lock and entering the house, the victim had found cash and valuables missing. The Bantwal Rural police had taken up the investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.