Two arrested, hydroponic cannabis worth ₹1 crore seized

MANGALURU

30 June 2021 19:03 IST

The Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two persons, including an MBBS student, on the charge of transporting 1.236 kg of hydroponic cannabis.

The police gave the names of the accused as Meenu Rashmi (27), MBBS student staying in Surathkal, and Ajmal T. Mangalpady (24), a BBA graduate from Kasaragod of Kerala. On a tip-off, the CCB team intercepted a car the two were travelling in at Deralakatte.

The police said that the two arrested, along with a doctor based abroad, were procuring high quality hydroponic cannabis from abroad for selling it to students in Mangaluru and Kasaragod regions. A process has been initiated to secure the third accused and their accomplices, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police seized 1.236 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth about ₹1 crore from the accused. The police have also seized the car and two mobile phones from them. The CCB team, led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, caught the accused.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the police had no tolerance to sale of narcotic drugs to students in the city.

“We are tracking transportation and distribution of drugs to find the source,” he said. Many of the drug peddlers are found to be from Kasaragod district of Kerala, he added.

“All efforts are made to root out drug sales and transportation,” he said. Mr. Kumar said that this was the first time that the police have seized hydroponic cannabis. He lauded the CCB team working under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar for the action against drug peddling.