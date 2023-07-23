ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for selling MDMA in Mangaluru

July 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling the synthetic drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) to people near Guttakadu bus stand near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The police identified the arrested as Koushik Devadiga, 26, of Bhojarao Compound, Kadri Temple New Road, and Mahammed Irshad alias Akudu, 29, of Jalligudda, Bajal. They seized 9g of MDMA worth ₹45,000, two mobile phones and a digital scale from them. The Mulik police have registered a case in this connection.

Both the accused have criminal records. An attempt to murder case had been registered against Irshad in Ullal police station and a case relating to ganja consumption and robbing a mobile phone had been registered against Devadiga earlier in Mangaluru East Police station, a city police release said.

