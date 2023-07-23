HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for selling MDMA in Mangaluru

July 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling the synthetic drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) to people near Guttakadu bus stand near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The police identified the arrested as Koushik Devadiga, 26, of Bhojarao Compound, Kadri Temple New Road, and Mahammed Irshad alias Akudu, 29, of Jalligudda, Bajal. They seized 9g of MDMA worth ₹45,000, two mobile phones and a digital scale from them. The Mulik police have registered a case in this connection.

Both the accused have criminal records. An attempt to murder case had been registered against Irshad in Ullal police station and a case relating to ganja consumption and robbing a mobile phone had been registered against Devadiga earlier in Mangaluru East Police station, a city police release said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / Mangalore / narcotics & drug trafficking / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.