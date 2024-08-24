Two arrested for raping woman in Karkala

The Karkala Town Police on Saturday, August 24, arrested two persons for raping a 21-year-old woman after giving her a substance-laced drink. The rape was reported from Ranganapalke in Karkala on Friday, August 23.

Udupi district Superintendent of Police K. Arun in a statement gave the names of the accused as Altaf and Savera (Xavier) Richard Quadras, residents of Karkala. He said a rape case was registered in Karkala Town police station on Friday evening.

The victim came in contact with Altaf through Instagram about three months ago, the complaint mentioned. The main accused Altaf reportedly asked the woman to meet him in one particular location. When she arrived there, Altaf kidnapped her in a car, took her to a nearby place, and made her drink beer laced with some substance. Quadras had allegedly brought the beer.

After sexually abusing the woman, Altaf dropped her near her house. The victim was admitted to Karkala government hospital initially and later was shifted to Manipal, police said.

Karkala Town police have registered cases of abduction, rape and common criminal intention under Sections 138, 64 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and are investigating. Police have seized the vehicle allegedly used to kidnap the victim and commit the rape.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindutva organisations had gathered in large numbers in front of the Karkala hospital on Friday night (August 23) demanding stern action against the perpetrators of the crime. Several BJP leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta, and others on Saturday condemned the incident and charged the government of promoting anti-Hindu propoganda.