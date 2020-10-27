Two arrested for murder of financier-turned-actor

MANGALURU

Surendra Bhandary was hacked in his flat

The Dakshina Kannada Police on Monday arrested two persons said to be involved in the murder of financier-turned-actor Surendra Bhandary (39) in his apartment in Bantwal on October 20. The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Satish Kulal (39) of Amtady in Bantwal and Girish (28) of Bondanthila near Mangaluru.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that Kulal and Girish were accused of being directly involved in the murder. A confession statement from the two was being recorded. Their statements will be investigated and the cause for the murder will be established, he said

The police said that Bantwal Circle Inspector of Police T.D. Nagaraj has been made the investigation officer for the case. Five special police teams, which included Police Inspector Ravi and Sub-Inspectors Avinash, Prasanna, Nandakumar, Vinod, Rajesh and Kalaimar, and personnel from the District Crime Investigation Bureau, had been formed to trace the accused.

