Two arrested for illegally selling beef

The Bantwal Town police arrested two persons for alleged illegal selling beef at Goltamajalu village of Bantwal taluk on Friday.

The police gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Ismail, 47, and Sabit Hussain, 18, both from Goltamajalu village. The police seized 80 kg of beef worth ₹21,000, ₹4,500 and a few materials used for slaughtering.

According to a press release, sub-inspector Avinash H. Gowda was tipped-off about some persons slaughtering cows and selling beef to customers. Mr. Gowda and a few other policemen raided a house at Madaka of Goltamajalu village and found two persons packing beef in one kg packets. The two persons did not have any permission to sell beef. The two were booked under Sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, the police said in the release.