Two arrested for illegal possession of pistol

July 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested two persons for alleged illegal possession of pistol.

The police gave names of the accused as Abbas, 61, of Ira village in Ullal taluk and Yashwanth Kumar, 45, of Paivalike village of Kasaragod district of Kerala.

On a tip-off, the CCB sleuths apprehended Abbas and Kumar in Bajpe village where they were roaming around on a motorcycle holding an unlicensed pistol. The CCB sleuths seized the pistol, the motorcycle and two mobile phones from the accused.

The police said Abbas is an accused in a case of assault and also in an Excise Act offence case in Manjeshwar police station of Kasaragod district. Kumar is an accused in a case each of assault registered in Mangaluru South police and in Manjeshwar police station. He is also accused in a case of murder registered in Badiyadka police station of Kasaragod district.

