Two arrested for cheating woman

The Mangaluru North have police arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹5 lakh.

The police gave names of the accused as Pradeep alias Deepak Savio Andrade and Imtiyaz.

The police said K.R. Divyajyothi, an employee of a pharmacy retail chain outlet, was on the lookout for an apartment.

The accused showed Divyajyothi an apartment on K.S.Rao Raod and made her sign a lease agreement with one Brijesh, who was introduced by the accused as the apartment owner Mohammed Ashraf.

The woman paid ₹5 lakh to the accused. In February last year, the original owner, Mohammed Ali, came to the apartment. Divyajyothi then realised she had been cheated and she filed a complaint.

The two accused were arrested on Tuesday.

The accused persons were arrested earlier by the Mangaluru East police in connection with three similar cheating cases and had been released on bail recently.

Harassment

The police arrested Mohammed Ikbal, 52, for alleged sexual harassment of a woman when he had come to sell some herbal tablets at Kolambe village of Mangaluru taluk on Thursday. He allegedly pulled the hand of the woman while trying to sell the tablets, the police said.

The Barke police arrested Vikas, 22, of Vivek Nagar for allegedly brandishing a sharp weapon for threatening a few students near Sridevi College in Ballalbagh on February 1.