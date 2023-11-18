Two arrested for cattle theft at Hebri

November 18, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU, NOV 18:

The Hebri police in Udupi arrested two persons and seized 17 head of cattle that were being illegally transported.

The police gave names of the accused as Arif and Mohammed Mujamir.

The police said Arif and Mujamir were coming on a scooter escorting a goods vehicle in which Arish and Hasanabba were taking stray cattle from Nadpalu village of Hebri taluk to a nearby abattoir. The police caught Arif and Mujamir at Belar. Arish and Hasanabba abandoned their vehicle and ran away, the police said.

The police seized 17 head of cattle of which one was dead. The rescued cattle were sent to the nearest cattle relief centre, the police said.

A case was registered by the Hebri police for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 11(1)(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 4,5,7 and 12 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020.