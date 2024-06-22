GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for attempting to steal cow at temple goshala

Published - June 22, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
 J. Wajid, 26

 J. Wajid, 26

Faizal, 40.

Faizal, 40.

The Shankaranarayana Police in Udupi district on Saturday, June 22, arrested two persons on charges of attempting to steal cows from the Kamalashile temple, reported on June 16. Police have also seized a sports utility vehicle allegedly used by the accused in furtherance of their act.

Security personnel of Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple foiled an attempt by a few persons to steal cows from the Temple Goshala in the wee hours of June 16. Keeping a close watch on the CCTV, the security guards became alert as the miscreants entered the goshala and snapped ropes tied to cows. As the security personnel arrived at the goshala, the miscreants fled the scene.

Udupi District Police in a communique gave the names of the accused as J. Wajid, 26, and Faizal, 40, both residents of Bajpe near Mangaluru. Based on the complaint by Temple security guard Raju, Shankaranarayana police sub-inspectors Nasir Hussain and M.E. Shambhulingaiah conducted the investigation and apprehended the accused based on the CCTV footage.

A jurisdictional court has sent the accused to judicial custody, police added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.