Two arrested for attempting to steal cow at temple goshala

The Shankaranarayana Police in Udupi district on Saturday, June 22, arrested two persons on charges of attempting to steal cows from the Kamalashile temple, reported on June 16. Police have also seized a sports utility vehicle allegedly used by the accused in furtherance of their act.

Security personnel of Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple foiled an attempt by a few persons to steal cows from the Temple Goshala in the wee hours of June 16. Keeping a close watch on the CCTV, the security guards became alert as the miscreants entered the goshala and snapped ropes tied to cows. As the security personnel arrived at the goshala, the miscreants fled the scene.

Udupi District Police in a communique gave the names of the accused as J. Wajid, 26, and Faizal, 40, both residents of Bajpe near Mangaluru. Based on the complaint by Temple security guard Raju, Shankaranarayana police sub-inspectors Nasir Hussain and M.E. Shambhulingaiah conducted the investigation and apprehended the accused based on the CCTV footage.

A jurisdictional court has sent the accused to judicial custody, police added.