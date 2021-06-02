Two arrested for assaulting doctor

MANGALURU

02 June 2021 17:57 IST

The Mangaluru East Police have arrested two persons on the charge of assaulting a doctor in the city.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave the names of the accused as Shamsher Ali of Marnamikatta and Sarfarosh of Chokkabettu. The police have launched a search for the main accused and others involved in the attack.

The two arrested persons were among those in a group that came to Athena Hospital on May 21 along with relatives of Jasmine, a pregnant woman who had been admitted to Government Wenlock Hospital after getting treatment at a few other private hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Accusing doctor Jayaprakash of making Jasmine roam around for treatment at different hospitals, the arrested persons and other members of the group assaulted the doctor and asked the latter to return to the family members the expenses incurred on the treatment of Jasmine at another private hospital.

Following a compliant by the doctor, the police registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 149, 341 and 504 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 4 (2), 5 and 9 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 4 of the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Services Institutions Act 2009.

Mr. Kumar told reporters that the Mangaluru unit of Indian Medical Association gave a representation seeking action against those involved in the assault of the doctor. Mr. Kumar said that the family members of Jasmine gave a representation accusing the doctor of medical negligence. This representation will be referred for inquiry by the district-level committee, he said.

Stating that the police had no tolerance to assaults of frontline workers, Mr. Kumar said that they recently arrested four persons for assaulting a panchayat development officer.